* Singapore Labour Foundation sells two-thirds of stake
* ComfortDelGro share price drops as much as 14 pct
* Analysts see little impact on company operations
(Adds details of share sale)
SINGAPORE, May 23 ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd's
biggest shareholder sold two-thirds of its holding,
cashing in on the stock's march to six-year highs this week but
spooking other investors who pushed the shares in the Singapore
taxi and bus operator to a record daily decline.
The Singapore Labour Foundation raised S$330 million ($261
million), selling shares at S$1.94 per share, the low end of its
indicated range. Its stake dropped to around 4 percent from 11.9
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ComfortDelGro's shares fell almost 14 percent to S$1.885 on
the news, shrinking its market value by over $500 million but
analysts saw little reason for concern.
"Nothing has changed overnight. The management is good, the
balance sheet is strong, there is potential accretion from M&A,
etc - all those remain intact," said Nomura analyst Wen Jie
Chan.
"Our view is that we suggest investors focus on these
factors and judge the company by its fundamentals, not the noise
generated by this transaction."
The indicated range for the deal had been S$1.94-S$2.03 per
share. UBS was the sole bookrunner.
ComfortDelGro and the Singapore Labour Foundation declined
to comment on the transaction.
Capital Research Global Investors will become the company's
biggest investor with a stake of 6.4 percent, Reuters data
shows.
ComfortDelGro, which earns about 60 percent of its revenue
from Singapore, has turned to overseas acquisitions to boost
growth and offset a tough operating environment in its home
market.
Last year, its revenues rose 3.9 percent to a record S$3.55
billion, while net profit increased 5.6 percent.
The near 14 percent decline in its shares comes after they
hit a six-year high this week. The stock is now up 8.5 percent
so far this year, in line with the benchmark index.
Out of 16 analysts tracking ComfortDelgro, 5 have a buy or
strong buy rating, 7 have a hold and 4 have a sell or strong
sell recommendation.
($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Kevin Lim and Rujun Shen;
Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)