HONG KONG, Nov 8 (IFR) - A recent spate of defaults in the
Singapore bond market has triggered calls for a reform of the
city state's depository system, which makes it harder for
bondholders to enforce their rights than in the global market.
Investors have struggled to demand immediate repayment from
issuers in default, and many have blamed trustees for seemingly
delaying the process.
Holders of Swissco Holdings' S$100 million ($72
million) bonds, on which a S$2.9 million October 16 coupon
payment remains unpaid, wrote to the Monetary Authority of
Singapore last month to complain that "the notes trustee does
not seem to have an established process for noteholder
verification that works", according to a letter seen by IFR. The
trustee is DB International Trust (Singapore), a unit of
Deutsche Bank.
Much of the delay comes from efforts to verify that those
demanding an acceleration of payment are really bondholders, and
that part of the process has proved to be a bottleneck. Trustees
do not keep names of bondholders, so they have to request them
from the bond depository, which in Singapore is the Central
Depository (CDP), under the Singapore Exchange.
"The manner in which the CDP system is set up can cause some
additional complexities," said Andy Ferris, a partner at Hogan
Lovells Lee & Lee. "For example, the trustee may have difficulty
obtaining the list of bondholders from CDP, which can make
verifying holders' positions difficult. Only the issuer is
seemingly entitled to that list on request."
This differs from the process for international bonds, in
which it is more straightforward for trustees to verify
bondholder information.
"Euroclear or Clearstream can provide a statement of account
for the purpose of proving holdings and custodians can provide
holdings information via SWIFT. That streamlines the
verification process," said Ferris.
Market sources said the CDP had changed its stance in recent
weeks, and indicated that it could disclose bondholder lists to
trustees if they could show good cause for requiring it, and pay
a fee.
"The bond trustee is authorised under the trust deed
agreement between bondholders and the bond issuer to obtain the
list of bondholders from CDP," said a spokesperson for CDP. "A
bond trustee can do so by producing the trust deed to CDP. Upon
verification of the bond trustee as identified in the trust
deed, CDP will release the list of bondholders as at a specific
date within two business days."
MANUAL MESSAGES
It may take only two days to obtain the list of registered
bondholders, but that is only part of the story. Some bonds are
held in nominee accounts, meaning that there could be several
layers of ownership.
In the global markets, an electronic message can be sent
through Euroclear or Clearstream to reach all of the banks
involved in the network of holdings. The last one in the chain
then sends the details of the beneficial owner to the trustee.
In the Singapore bond market, every step of that process has
to be performed manually. That means the trustee needs to
contact every bank involved, until it obtains details of the
ultimate owner of each bond, which means it can take more than a
week to identify bondholders, according to market sources.
The situation has been complicated by the investor base,
with some high-yielding Singapore dollar bonds held by more than
100 individual investors and no institutions.
With relatively limited resources, such investors are less
willing to pay financial advisers to represent their interests,
or to pre-fund and indemnify trustees who take action on their
behalf. It is also practically impossible for bondholders to
team up with other holders of the same notes, since only the
trustee has a means of identifying the owners. Nor do the terms
of the usual trustee deed allow a trustee to arrange a meeting
of bondholders unless there is a specific resolution to be
discussed, and it cannot give preferential treatment, like
individual meetings, to any particular bondholder.
DEFAULT RISKS
Some investors have shown themselves to be unfamiliar with
the process or have unrealistic expectations when an issuer goes
into default - which until last year had not happened in
Singapore's bond market since 2009.
"When you have an issuer with a lot of debt secured against
assets, issuing a notice of acceleration is normally the last
thing you would ever do," said a market source.
Assuming investors read the trustee deed in a typical
250-page prospectus for a Singapore dollar bond issue, they
would have seen a warning in the risk factors that it may take
some time before the trustee can take action on their behalf.
"Negotiating and agreeing to an indemnity and/or security
and/or pre-funding can be a lengthy process and may impact on
when such actions can be taken," Rickmers Maritime
said in the prospectus for its MTN programme.
Other clauses are less clear-cut and have added to investor
confusion. One common clause in Singapore bond offerings says
that the issue will be in default if an issuer "threatens to
stop or suspend payment" of a substantial part of its debt.
Some bondholders felt that when issuers like Rickmers,
KrisEnergy and Swissco warned they might not be able
to make their next coupon payments or announced plans to
restructure their bonds, that constituted an event of default,
but a trustee may not share that interpretation.
Market participants hope the CDP and trustees can simplify
the processes for procedures like enforcing investor protection,
especially since the market has widened to include retail bonds,
which are issued in smaller denominations and have even more
holders.
"Wholesale bonds already have problems with trustees and the
depository, so if we have a default on retail bonds it will be a
multiple of that," said a Singapore-based banker.
The MAS is said to be taking a keen interest in the
complications that have arisen in the verification process, and
there are hopes that it may act to improve it. It did not answer
questions about CDP's verification process, but earlier told IFR
it was "engaging the relevant industry parties" in response to
complaints from bondholders about the process of verification,
among other matters.
DB International Trust, a trustee for many of the bond
issues to have defaulted in Singapore recently, declined to
comment.
