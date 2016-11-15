(Repeats to fix formatting without any changes to text)
* Singapore's offshore oil and gas sector faces wave of
defaults
* Bondholders band together against debt restructuring plans
* Individual investors working together hold blocking stakes
* Doubts arise on whether some should have "accredited"
status
* Bondholders face uphill task, but early efforts
encouraging
By Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 When troubled Malaysian oil
and gas services provider Perisai Petroleum Teknology asked
bondholders for more time to pay them back, one investor from
Singapore said she thought the bonds' coupons had something to
do with free parking.
Roughly two months later, her self-declared ignorance is
giving way to an activist spirit. The investor and other
affluent Singaporeans holding Perisai bonds have
realised they can form a blocking stake that could force the
company into offering better terms or risk liquidation.
"Coming together will put pressure on Perisai," said the
investor, who declined to be identified other than by her first
name Jennifer.
She invested about S$260,000 ($184,000) of a fortune she
made in real estate into Perisai bonds, which are now quoted at
50 cents in the dollar but barely trade.
The investors last month rejected the company's request for
a four-month extension of its S$125 million, 6.875 percent Oct.
3 bond on which Perisai defaulted.
The process is unique to Singapore's S$200 billion bond
market, in which individual investors have bought about half of
new issues since 2014. By contrast, European and U.S. bond
markets are dominated by big institutions, such as pension
funds, while individuals own an insignificant percentage.
"Investors have become cognizant that the defaults are not
isolated cases, there could be more of them, and if they do not
assert their rights their ultimate recovery in a restructuring
could turn out to be far worse than if they did nothing," said
Bank of Singapore's head of fixed income research Todd Schubert.
Increasingly aware that they have more power if they band
together, individual Singaporean investors are flexing their
muscles in the troubled offshore oil and gas sector in
particular. It is widely expected to be the scene of further
defaults.
Small and medium-sized companies tapped these investors for
financing after commodity prices hit a peak in 2014, offering
illiquid, high-yielding bonds with no credit rating at a time
when commodity prices were starting to sink.
UPHILL TASK
Bond investors in shipping trust Rickmers Maritime
and rig chartering service provider Swissco Holdings Ltd
are also teaming up, making it more difficult for the
indebted companies to pursue restructuring plans.
Still, these investors do face an uphill task. Finding each
other and negotiating a common position is difficult enough, but
overcoming the financial illiteracy of some bondholders is also
a big challenge.
"Many of the bondholders are ignorant. They don't even know
that they need to vote," said CT Ong, a steel trading
businessman who has spent about S$250,000 on Rickmers bonds.
Early efforts are encouraging. In Jennifer's case, two
fellow bondholders helped translate some of the discussions in
Mandarin Chinese, which she is more comfortable with than
English. Another one invited her to a WhatsApp group of about 70
Perisai bondholders.
"So many things, I only learnt from the group chat," said
Jennifer.
At least 30 Swissco bondholders meet nearly every week. At
one meeting on Nov. 5, one investor peppered his calls for
"unity" with bitter jokes about selling the bonds to company
directors.
Swissco said it has facilitated three bondholders-only
meetings.
Rickmers CEO Soeren Andersen told Reuters: "They are free to
band together if that's what they think is best. I don't have an
opinion about that." In a separate email, Rickmers said they
also helped bondholders to connect.
Perisai did not respond to requests for comment.
ACCREDITED
The pain is reminiscent of 2008 when thousands in the
city-state faced hefty losses on structured products linked to
the collapse of Lehman Brothers. (reut.rs/2ftAl3P)
Back then, banks compensated retail investors either
partially or in full. There is no sign of that happening this
time.
The bondholders facing defaults have "accredited" status,
which is reserved for individuals with net assets exceeding S$2
million. They have to declare their wealth and they formally
acknowledge responsibility for their investments.
The realisation that some of them have little understanding
of what they owned has triggered some soul searching in
Singapore, which owes some of its prosperity to the solid
reputation of its wealth management industry.
Some investors said their private bankers had been overly
optimistic about the safety of such bonds.
"On hindsight I could have asked a lot more questions, like
why is the yield so high ... but the relationship manager
sounded pretty confident," said Loh Hung Sing, a 64-year-old
retired airline pilot, who holds S$250,000 of Rickmers bonds.
The banks themselves have taken a hit. Singapore's biggest
lender, DBS Group, has reported its total bad debt
charges doubled in the first nine months of the year to S$972
million, largely because of its lending to oil and gas firms
such as Swiber Holdings, which is under judicial
management.
"Our relationship managers are focused on investor
suitability and go through a robust process to ensure that our
clients fully understand the product," a DBS spokesman said.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore says financial
institutions, including private banks, have to "act in the best
interests of their clients as well as meet high standards of
disclosure."
However, this cannot "replace the need for investors to take
personal responsibility for their investments, taking into
account their own investment objectives and risk tolerances,"
the MAS said.
The central bank plans tighter criteria for accredited
investors, including disqualifying those whose wealth is
concentrated in their home and who have few liquid assets
otherwise.
