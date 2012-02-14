Feb 13 Singapore issued a consultation on Monday proposing a shake-up of its derivative market regulation.

The following are facts about the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) proposed new regulatory regime:

CLEARING

- MAS is inviting central clearing providers to submit proposals on which products should be subject to mandatory clearing requirements

- It is also asking for feedback on the feasibility of centrally clearing all U.S. and Singapore dollar interest rate swaps, along with non-deliverable forwards of Asian currencies

- All central clearing providers must either be licensed with the MAS, or register with them if they are already under similar supervision from an overseas regulator

- Unlike in jurisdictions such as Japan, Singapore is not proposing that certain products must be cleared at a domestic clearing house

- Proposing to exempt FX swaps and forwards from clearing requirements, following similar move from the United States

- Central governments, central banks and supranational institutions such as the International Monetary Fund will be exempted from the requirements

TRADE REPORTING

- MAS proposing all financial institutions must report all of their OTC derivative trades traded or booked in Singapore to a trade repository

- Non-financial corporates whose trades exceed a certain threshold will also have to report

- Trades can be reported to a domestic or to an accepted foreign trade repository

- Rules will apply to all asset classes, but will be phased-in starting with interest rate, foreign exchange and oil derivatives

- Trades must be reported within one day

REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

- Regulation of commodity derivatives to switch from International Enterprise Singapore to the MAS (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kim Coghill)