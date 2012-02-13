(Corrects figure in 4th paragraph to S$9.8 trillion, instead of
US$9.8 trillion)
* Proposed all OTC derivative trades must be reported
* Interest rate swaps, FX NDFs might be centrally cleared
* Singapore OTC derivative market worth $9.8 trillion
By Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE Feb 13 Singapore's central bank
said on Monday it is proposing to force many over-the-counter
(OTC) derivative trades to be centrally cleared, a move aimed at
trying to reduce the level of risk posed by one of the most
opaque areas of finance.
The reforms are in line with the pledges made by the Group
of 20 leading economies in the wake of the collapse of Lehman
Brothers. Their goal is to make it easier to supervise
derivative trading and reduce the risk that one failed financial
institution could pose to the wider finance system.
"The proposals will reduce systemic risk, improve
transparency and protect against market abuse in Singapore's OTC
derivatives market," said Teo Swee Lian deputy managing director
for financial supervision at the Monetary Authority of Singapore
(MAS).
But Singapore, whose OTC derivative market has around S$9.8
trillion (US$7.8 trillion) in outstanding contracts, is not
currently planning to mirror the reforms taken by the United
States and Europe by forcing such products to be traded on
exchanges or electronic platforms.
RATE SWAPS, FX MAY ALSO BE CONSIDERED
MAS said in a consultation paper that it is also
proposing that all OTC derivative trades spanning commodities,
credit, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates must be
reported to a trade repository.
Singapore is one of the largest trading centres for OTC
derivatives in Asia, although the size of its market still pales
in comparison to those in the United States and Europe, which
account for about 80 percent of all trades.
The MAS has not yet decided which OTC derivative trades must
be centrally cleared, although it said in its consultation that
Singapore and U.S. dollar interest rate swaps along with the
non-deliverable forwards of certain Asian currencies appear to
meet its proposed criteria for products which could and should
be centrally cleared.
Singapore Exchange Ltd has offered clearing
services for interest rate swaps since late 2010 and for
non-deliverable forwards since October last year. MAS, though,
is not proposing that any trades must go through a domestic
clearing house, meaning international players such as
LCH.Clearnet and CME Group Inc could provide the SGX
with some competition.
MAS said it is also working with the Singapore Foreign
Exchange Committee to encourage standardisation of OTC
derivative products.
The paper is also proposing that supervision of commodity
derivatives trading and clearing should be transferred from the
oversight of Singapore's trade agency International Enterprise
to the MAS.
Market participants have until March 26 to comment to the
MAS, which aims to have the framework in place by the end of
2012.
($1 = 1.2599 Singapore dollars)
