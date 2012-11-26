SINGAPORE Nov 26 At least 100 Chinese bus
drivers in Singapore refused to go to work on Monday to protest
against changes to their employment terms, media said, in a rare
show of defiance in a city-state where industrial action is
almost unheard of.
The drivers, employed by public transport operator SMRT Corp
, were unhappy about having to switch to a six-day
work-week with higher pay from a five-day week. The change meant
less opportunity to earn overtime pay, the Chinese-language
Lianhe Zaobao newspaper reported on its website.
Pictures published by Shin Min Daily News, another
Chinese-language paper, showed drivers gathered on the grounds
of a dormitory where they live, with policemen and vehicles
belonging to riot police around the premises.
Strikes are rare in Singapore where authorities are quick to
step in for fear such action could discourage investors. The
last major strike was in 1986 by shipyard workers.
Lianhe Wanbao quoted a driver saying he now got about
S$1,400 ($1,100) a month, down from more than S$2,000 a month
when he could earn more by working on days off. The Chinese
drivers were also unhappy about being paid less than drivers
from Singapore and Malaysia, it said.
A spokesman for SMRT declined to comment, saying the company
was drafting a statement. State broadcaster Channel NewsAsia
quoted the firm saying that talks were being held with the
drivers.
Singapore is tightly controlled business and financial
centre of 5.3 million people.
Labour unrest and ethnic differences are both sensitive
issues on the prosperous tropical island which depends on
foreign workers, many of them from China, to do many low-paid
jobs.
Many Singapore people complain about the influx of
immigrants and blame the newcomers for pushing down wages,
pushing up costs and increasing congestion.
The government has, in response, raised the levies companies
must pay to hire low-skilled workers from abroad as well as cut
the proportion of foreigners that companies can hire.
($1 = 1.2221 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Robert Birsel)