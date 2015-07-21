(Recasts, adds quotes)
* MAS chief says not facing deflation despite negative CPI
* Some rise in core inflation expected in Q4
* MAS 'very comfortable' with current policy settings
SINGAPORE, July 21
SINGAPORE, July 21 Singapore is not facing
deflation even though headline consumer price inflation is
likely to stay negative throughout 2015, the central bank said
on Tuesday, adding that current policy settings were appropriate
given the expectation prices will increase by next year.
The consumer price index has contracted, on an annual basis,
every month between November and May. It is likely to be
negative the rest of 2015, so consumer inflation is likely to be
in the lower half of the central bank's -0.5 percent to 0.5
percent forecast range this year, Monetary Authority of
Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said.
"I want to emphasise, we are not facing deflation. The price
declines we've seen are neither persistent nor pervasive," he
said.
While accommodation costs and the prices of car permits have
decreased, there have been moderate price increases in more than
half of the items in the all-items CPI basket, including food.
"So the man in the street... is not experiencing deflation
or negative inflation. It is a concentrated price decline in a
few items that's dragging down the overall headline number."
Core inflation is expected to be in the lower half of this
year's 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent forecast range, he said,
adding that the risk of a further downgrade to the forecast is
low.
"Our baseline assumption is that in Q4 we should start to
see some increase at least in core inflation," Menon added.
Since the labour market remains tight, wage pressures could
rise quickly, he said.
"While wage pressures and the pass-through from wage cost to
prices have been modest this year, there is every possibility
that they could pick up next year," Menon said.
Menon said the MAS is "very comfortable" with its current
policy settings and that they were appropriate for ensuring
medium-term price stability. He added, though, that what the MAS
decides at its scheduled policy review in October would depend
on coming economic data.
EXPECTATIONS DEFUSED?
After the central bank's remarks, the Singapore dollar
turned firmer to hit a session high of 1.3694 per the
U.S. dollar after the central bank's remarks.
"Recent scattered expectations for policy easing in October
will probably be defused on the back of the latest MAS
comments," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with
OCBC Bank.
MAS, which on Tuesday released its annual report, said it is
reviewing its forecast for economic growth this year. The
current forecast is for gross domestic product to expand 2-4
percent.
Government data released last week that showed Singapore's
economy contracted in the second quarter.
The lacklustre growth performance, coupled with a drop in
year-on-year core inflation to a five-year low of 0.1 percent in
May, has put renewed focus on the possibility of a further
easing of monetary policy later this year.
In January, the MAS surprised markets by easing policy in an
unscheduled decision, saying a plunge in commodity prices had
significantly altered the inflation outlook.
