By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 27 Singapore's central bank
said recent monetary policy easings will support the economy and
boost inflation over the next two years against a backdrop of
weakening growth among the city-state's key trading partners.
Earlier this month, the central bank unexpectedly eased its
exchange-rate based monetary policy, its third easing in 15
months, to bolster growth.
In its half-yearly macroeconomic review released on
Wednesday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the
latest easing, along with the government's budget this year,
provided appropriate support for the economy.
"Cumulatively, these policy recalibrations will help keep
the level of real GDP close to its potential in 2016 and 2017,"
the central bank said in the review.
"These moves will also ensure price stability over the
medium term by providing a partial offset to disinflationary
pressures, boosting CPI-all items inflation by an average of 0.7
percentage point per annum over the next two years."
Singapore's $290 billion trade-reliant economy has come
under severe strain over the past two years in the face of a
global downturn in demand, weighing on exports and leaving its
manufacturing sector grappling with losses.
The central bank expects headline inflation at minus-1.0 to
0 percent this year, but it said CPI-all items inflation would
remain negative.
In the semi-annual report, the MAS said wage growth is
expected to slow to 2.5-3.0 percent in 2016 from 3.5 percent
last year.
Singapore's headline consumer prices in March posted a
record 17th straight month of annual declines.
The economy failed to post growth in the first quarter from
the previous three months on an annualised basis, missing
expectations as service sector activity weakened.
ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICY
The MAS said the more accommodative monetary policy setting
combined with the government's mildly expansionary fiscal policy
provides "an appropriate and complementary macroeconomic mix to
ensure medium-term price stability and sustainable growth."
The central bank expects modest economic growth in coming
quarters as trade-related industries face cyclical headwinds.
"In early 2016, the weakness widened to more industries," it
said.
"The pullback was most evident within the modern services
cluster, with financial sector activity hit by falling credit
demand and lower fee income from fund management after a surge
at year-end."
The central bank maintained its forecasts for the
city-state's economy to grow 1-3 percent this year and expected
no recession in 2016.
Analysts say markets should prepare for the risk of the
central bank following up this month's easing with another
policy move, suggesting a one-off currency devaluation in the
event the economy deteriorates further.
The financial industry has seen cutbacks by large investment
banks leading to vacancies at Singapore's gleaming office towers
nearing their highest level in almost a decade.
Singapore, one of the world's leading financial hubs, houses
thousands of global companies who use the city-state as a
regional hub for Southeast Asia and Asia.
"Signs of a further downshift have emerged in the domestic
corporate landscape, with forward-looking business expectations
pointing to a weaker outlook in H1 2016," the MAS said.
Singapore's manufacturing sector has been hit by a fall in
global oil prices, which have dampened demand for oil rigs built
by Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine.
