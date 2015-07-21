SINGAPORE, July 21 Singapore's central bank said
on Tuesday headline and core inflation this year are likely to
be at the lower end of its earlier forecasts, but it expects
prices to pick up in 2016.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore, said core inflation is
expected to be in the lower half of its 0.5-1.5 percent range.
MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon said Singapore is "not
facing deflation" as price declines have been neither persistent
nor pervasive.
MAS, which on Tuesday released its annual report, said it is
reviewing its forecast for economic growth this year. The
current forecast is for gross domestic product to expand 2-4
percent.
The annual report comes after government data released last
week that showed Singapore's economy contracted in the second
quarter.
The lacklustre growth performance, coupled with a drop in
annual core inflation to a five-year low of 0.1 percent in May,
has put renewed focus on the possibility of a further easing of
monetary policy later this year.
Menon said that Singapore's current policy stance remains
"appropriate" for ensuring medium-term price stability.
In January, the MAS surprised markets by easing policy in an
unscheduled decision, saying a plunge in commodity prices had
significantly altered the inflation outlook.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)