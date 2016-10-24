SINGAPORE Singapore's headline consumer price index fell in September from a year earlier, dragged down by a decline in the cost of housing, while core inflation unexpectedly slowed to a five-month low, data showed on Monday.

The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in September declined 0.2 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.3 percent in August. It marked 23 straight months of decline in the index. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a drop of 0.2 percent.

Singapore's core CPI rose 0.9 percent in September from a year earlier, the smallest rise since a 0.8 percent increase recorded in April. The median forecast was a rise of 1.0 percent.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)