SINGAPORE, April 6 Singapore will implement
curbs on credit card and other unsecured loans that banks can
extend to individuals in stages, to give borrowers more time to
reduce their debts, its central bank said on Monday.
At issue is a rule originally announced by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) in September 2013, and due to take
effect this June.
The MAS had previously planned to prohibit financial
institutions from providing more unsecured credit to borrowers
whose total interest-bearing unsecured debt across all banks in
Singapore exceeded 12 times their monthly income for three
straight months, starting in June.
To give borrowers more time to adjust, the MAS said it had
now decided to phase in the rule over the next four years.
The curb will take effect from June for borrowers whose
total unsecured debt exceeds 24 times their monthly income. A
stricter threshold of 18 times monthly income will start in June
2017, followed by 12 times in June 2019.
"The vast majority of unsecured borrowers in Singapore
borrow within prudent limits. However, a small proportion of
borrowers has accumulated significant unsecured debts," the MAS
said in a statement.
"Their borrowings pose no risk to the banking industry," it
said, adding that 32,000 borrowers had total unsecured borrowing
exceeding 24 times their monthly income as of February.
Such borrowers had total debt of roughly S$4 billion, which
represents 0.2 percent of total banking assets in Singapore,
according to the MAS.
The MAS said loans for medical, education or business
purposes do not count towards the borrowing limit. The curb will
not apply to borrowers with annual income of S$120,000 or more
and borrowers with net personal assets exceeding S$2 million.
To help borrowers reduce their unsecured debt, the
Association of Banks in Singapore unveiled on Monday the
creation of a repayment assistance scheme (RAS).
Borrowers who have unsecured debt exceeding 12 times their
monthly income before June 1, 2015 will be offered a lower, 5
percent interest rate for a period of eight years for the
portion of their debt that exceeds the 12 times threshold.
That would be below the prevailing interest rates of 15
percent to 24 percent that financial institutions typically
charge for unsecured lending to individuals.
