SINGAPORE, July 23 Singapore's biggest lender DBS downgraded its 2014 growth forecast for Singapore on Wednesday, citing a disappointing performance in the manufacturing sector and continued weakness in the services sector.

DBS said in a research note that it had downgraded its full-year economic growth forecast for Singapore to 3 percent from its previous forecast of 4 percent.

