SINGAPORE Singapore's exports unexpectedly fell in May as sales to China and Europe declined, indicating the trade-reliant economy continues to be hobbled by still-sluggish global demand.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slid 0.2 percent in May from a year earlier, trade agency International Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday in a statement.

That compared with a 3.1 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll. In April, the city-state reported a surprise 2.2 percent annual gain in exports on strong demand from Europe.

"The data is very weak," said Vaninder Singh, an economist at RBS, adding that production has not rebounded due to weak demand.

"Our view is that NODX will continue to head southwards. The trend for it is down, going into this year and next year."

Non-oil domestic exports to China - Singapore's biggest export market - fell 4.3 percent in May on-year, extending a 5.1 percent slide in April.

Shipments to 28-European Union member countries also fell 5.6 percent in May from a year earlier after April's 11.4 percent gain.

While growth in Europe remains sluggish, China's ailing economy showed few signs of improvement with investment in May growing at its slowest pace in almost 15 years.

That could undermine Singapore's economy, which grew at an encouraging 3.2 percent annualised rate in the first quarter from the previous three months.

The uncertainty of the hot and cold nature of global data over recent months was underscored by a sharp uptick in sales to the United States, up 18.1 percent in May from a 8.3 percent slump in April.

Analysts are hopeful that recent solid U.S. employment and consumer confidence data could help the world's top economy regain momentum after a slump in the first quarter.

ELECTRONICS DOWN

The data also showed non-oil domestic exports of electronics contracted 2.5 percent in May from a year earlier. That compared with 4.0 percent fall in April.

Singapore's manufacturing activity in May grew for the first time in six months, helped by a pick-up in new orders and production, but the electronic sector contracted for the second straight month, a survey showed earlier this month.

Manufacturing is a key driver of Singapore's exports, but it has been underperforming neighbours such as South Korea and Taiwan due to cut-throat competition and a lack of popular high-tech products such as smartphones.

(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)