An aerial view of shipping containers stacked at the port of Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Singapore's non-oil exports rose more than expected in December from a year earlier as shipments to China jumped, official data showed on Tuesday.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) last month rose 9.4 percent from a year earlier, the trade agency International Singapore (IE Singapore) said in a statement.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a 5.8 percent year-on-year rise in December.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, NODX rose 1.0 percent in December, IE Singapore said. The median forecast was a contraction of 5.5 percent.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)