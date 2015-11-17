Cranes are seen at the Port of Singapore's Tanjong Pagar container terminal as the sun sets over Singapore February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

SINGAPORE Singapore exports fell less than expected in October as sales to Europe rebounded modestly, but underlying shipments remained weak amid sluggish global demand and look set to drag on the trade-dependent economy.

Non-oil domestic exports eased 0.5 percent in October from a year earlier, trade agency International Enterprise Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday, compared with a 3.0 percent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll.

In September, non-oil domestic exports edged up 0.3 percent, but shipments to major markets such as the United States and China slumped.

The overall picture showed some signs of improvement in October, with annual sales to Europe up 1.0 percent after a 2.1 percent contraction in September, but majors markets China and the United States continued to take in less goods from the city state.

"Singapore is entrenched in a trade recession that will likely endure till Q1 2016 owing to the declining import intensity in both the U.S. and Chinese economies as well as dimmer growth outlook within ASEAN," said Weiwen Ng, an ANZ economist in Singapore.

Shipments to the United States declined 2.2 percent in October on-year after sliding 9.4 percent in September. Sales to China - Singapore's largest export market - slumped 8.7 percent, compared to a 12.9 percent tumble in September.

A raft of Chinese data over the past week showed the world's second-biggest economy still stuck in low gear and in need of more stimulus. Fitful global demand and China's cooling economy have knocked trade-reliant economies in the region, keeping pressure on policy makers to shore up growth.

Singapore's electronics sector has been underperforming neighbours such as South Korea and Taiwan due to fierce competition and Singapore's lack of popular high-tech products such as smartphones.

Annual domestic exports of electronics slid 3.2 percent, while volatile exports of pharmaceuticals jumped 44.6 percent in October from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month basis, non-oil domestic exports rose 1.1 percent in October on a seasonally-adjusted basis, beating a 1.9 percent decline predicted in the survey but lower than a 2.8 percent rise in September.

Analysts see few hopeful signs of a turnaround in the city state's trade sector, noting how slow global demand has crimped activity in Singapore factories.

"The underlying pictures for global demand does not suggest that we are going to see sharp improvements," said CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun.

