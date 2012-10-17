(Adds details, reaction and background)
* Non-oil domestic exports fell 3.4 pct y/y, rose 1.6 pct
m/m
* Exports below median estimates of economists polled by
Reuters
* Possible downward revision to Q3 GDP, risk of Q4 recession
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Singapore reported a surprise
drop in non-oil domestic exports in September on Wednesday,
disappointing economists who had expected a slight recovery
after a strong performance by Taiwanese exporters last month.
The Southeast Asian city-state, whose trade is three times
the size of its economy, said non-oil domestic exports fell 3.4
percent in September from a year earlier, hurt by a 16.4 percent
drop in electronic shipments.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
1.4 percent year-on-year.
Singapore's exports rose a slight 1.6 percent from August
after seasonal adjustments.
"Singapore's export blues could push Singapore into a
technical recession in the fourth quarter," said Song Seng Wun,
a regional economist at CIMB.
Singapore narrowly escaped going into recession in the third
quarter as a 1.5 percent contraction in the July-September
period was offset by revised second-quarter data showing meagre
growth of 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted and annualised
basis.
GRAPHIC-Singapore exports link.reuters.com/syh27s
Song and other economists said the weakness in electronics
shipments was quite surprising given the 10.4 percent growth in
exports reported by Taiwan last week after six straight months
of decline.
"I suppose Singapore is not plugged into the whole iPhone
value chain like Taiwan and to a certain extent Korea," said
Joey Chew, an economist at Barclays in Singapore.
She noted Singapore's exports of integrated circuits fell by
a much sharper 22.4 percent year-on-year in September, compared
with a decline of 2.1 percent in August.
Barclays said in a note last week that demand for consumer
technology products is set to improve in the fourth quarter,
helped by the launch of Apple's iPhone 5 and other smartphones
and tablet PCs equipped with the new Windows 8 operating system.
Selena Ling, head of treasury research at Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp said the weak September trade numbers suggest there
could be potential downward revisions to third-quarter gross
domestic product when the government releases more detailed
estimates next month.
Last week, the government stuck to its forecast for economic
growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, despite the
larger-than-expected contraction in the third quarter.
Exports in September to the European Union, Singapore's
largest market, fell 15.7 percent from a year earlier. Shipments
to the United States, its third-biggest market, fell 7.2
percent.
Exports to China, Singapore's No.2 market, rose 1.8 percent
in September after a 4.5 percent year-on-year contraction in
August.
(Editing by John O'Callaghan and Eric Meijer)