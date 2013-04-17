SINGAPORE, March 18 Singapore's non-oil domestic
exports (NODX) rose 8.0 percent in March from February after
seasonal adjustments, beating expectations, in a sign that its
manufacturing sector has begun to stabilise after a weak start
to the year.
However, the pick up was uneven with the volatile
pharmaceutical sector showing signs of improvement and
electronics displaying continued weakness despite stronger
global demand for semiconductors.
"There was a pretty spectacular rebound in pharmaceuticals.
Pharma had been falling practically all of the second half of
2012 and in the first two months of the year," said Barclays
economist Joey Chew.
March's better-than-expected exports should result in a
slight upward revision to first quarter gross domestic product,
she added.
Singapore last week released advance estimates that showed
its economy contracted by 1.4 percent in the first quarter from
the fourth quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised
basis.
The central bank, however, said it expects Singapore's
manufacturing sector and export-oriented services industries to
improve gradually over the course of the year, and reiterated
its outlook of 1-3 percent growth for the full year.
The improved showing by Singapore manufacturers, who export
the bulk of what they produce, comes amid a spate of weak
economic data that has raised questions about the strength of
the global economic recovery.
On Monday, world markets were roiled after China's economic
recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of
2013, while a recent series of weak data in the United States
suggested the world's largest economy lost steam heading into
the second quarter.
From a year ago, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports shrank
4.8 percent to S$14.8 billion ($11.98 billion), trade agency
International Enterprise (IE) Singapore said. Electronics
exports dropped 17.9 percent in March from a year ago, while
pharmaceutical shipments gained 2.9 percent year-on-year.
March's pharmaceutical exports of S$2.25 billion were more
than double February's figure of S$1.05 billion when activity
slowed due to the Lunar New Year holidays.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic
exports to rise 4.9 percent month-on-month after seasonal
adjustments but fall 6.3 percent year-on-year.
Trade agency IE Singapore said the city-state's domestic
exports of electronics fell 2.1 percent in March from February
after seasonal adjustment.
Barclay's Chew noted that Singapore's electronics exports
remained relatively weak despite signs of an improvement in
global demand for semiconductors as reflected in the widely
followed North American semiconductor equipment industry
book-to-bill ratio and Singapore's own manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI).
"I don't understand why the improvement in electronics PMI
hasn't translated into higher orders and production," she said,
referring to Singapore's positive electronics PMI readings for
February and March.
($1 = 1.2358 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)