* March NODX down 6.6 pct y/y below forecast of -0.8 pct
* March NODX down 8.9 pct m/m below forecast of -1.6 pct
* Electronic exports fall 16.1 pct
* Pharmaceuticals shipments decline 44.6 pct
By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 17 Singapore's exports in March
fell more than expected on declines in shipments to the United
States and Europe, official data showed on Thursday, clouding
the city-state's trade outlook.
Non-oil domestic exports slid 6.6 percent in March from a
year earlier, according to the trade agency International
Enterprise Singapore, far below a median forecast of a 0.8
percent dip in a Reuters poll.
The exports also fell a seasonally adjusted 8.9 percent from
February, a severe shortfall of the estimated 1.6 percent
decline.
"This suggests an export recovery story is very patchy,"
said Selena Ling, head of treasury research at Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp.
"Exports are likely to be flat or underperform in the coming
months," Ling added.
Shipments to the European Union fell 27.8 percent in March
from a year earlier, while exports to the United States dropped
1.8 percent.
"Underlying momentum may be weaker than expected," said
Leong Wai Ho, an economist for Barclays in Singapore.
"While Singapore is still very leveraged to the global
business cycle, I think the lags may have also lengthened," he
said.
Exports to China, however, rose 16.1 percent from a year
earlier with a 25.9 percent jump in exports of non-electronic
products.
"Since petrochemicals shipments spiked since January, we
also noticed a similar jump in exports to China. That may
suggest that a lot of this petrochem is going to China," said
Leong at Barclays.
Singapore's petrochemicals exports in March rose 43.1
percent year-on-year after enjoying double-digit growth in
January and February.
Still, the overall growth in non-oil domestic exports to
China in March was slower than February's 35.5 percent.
China's economy grew at 7.4 percent in the first quarter
from a year earlier, suffering the slowest growth in 18 months,
data showed on Wednesday.
ELECTRONICS, PHARMACEUTICALS WEAK
Singapore's exports of pharmaceuticals and electronics in
March contributed to overall decline in March.
Exports of pharmaceuticals declined 44.6 percent from a year
earlier.
Electronics shipments fell 16.1 percent, with exports in
personal computer parts sliding 38.6 percent.
In 2013, the manufacturing sector made up roughly 19 percent
of Singapore's economy. Electronics accounts for 30 percent of
total manufacturing activity, while biomedical manufacturing
makes up 20 percent.
"We've seen a pretty big decline in the electronics exports
numbers and that tells you that Singapore is still exporting
some of the older technology products," said Vaninder Singh, an
economist for RBS in Singapore.
Singapore's electronics manufacturers have struggled to tap
surging demand for smartphones, unlike rivals in South Korea and
Taiwan.
Despite weak March export data, economists said Singapore is
unlikely to revise down the first quarter growth numbers.
Singh at RBS said he was expecting a slight upward revision,
on the back of firmness in private consumption and
services-related activity.
The city-state's economy grew 5.1 percent in January-March
period from a year earlier, according to the government's
advance estimate.
