* April NODX +2.2 pct y/y vs -4.2 pct f'cast
* April NODX -8.7 pct m/m sadj vs -13.3 pct f'cast
* NODX to Europe +11.4 pct, NODX to U.S., China down
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore's annual exports
unexpectedly rose in April from a year earlier on strong demand
from Europe, but weakness in shipments to the United States and
China underscored the uncertainties facing Asia's trade-reliant
economies.
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 2.2 percent in April
from a year earlier, trade agency International Enterprise
Singapore said on Monday in a statement.
That compared with a 4.2 percent contraction forecast in a
Reuters poll and a 18.5 percent jump in March, which was the
highest growth since February 2012.
On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil
domestic exports declined 8.7 percent in April, beating a
forecast for a 13.3 percent slide.
Shipments to Europe expanded 11.4 percent from a year
earlier after March's 56.2 percent surge.
But non-oil domestic exports to China eased 5.1 percent in
April on-year after a 1.1 percent expansion in March, while
sales to the United States fell 8.3 percent, compared to a 19.0
percent growth in March.
China's economy lost further momentum in April, adding to
concerns that Beijing's growth target of around 7 percent for
the year is at risk even if the government rolls out additional
stimulus measures.
Recent disappointing U.S. data also suggested the world's
top economy may be struggling to regain momentum after an abrupt
slowdown in the first quarter.
"What's quite clear is that the U.S. had a soft patch in the
first quarter, and so far the recent economic numbers point to a
similarly weak second quarter as well," said Selena Ling, an
economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
"And then China, it's also quite clear the slowdown story is
ongoing. So I am not surprised that some of the softness is
coming through in terms of the export data."
ELECTRONICS DOWN, PHARMACEUTICALS UP
Activity in the city-state's manufacturing sector slowed to
its lowest in more than two years in April, contracting for a
fifth straight month, with the electronics sector hit and new
orders declining, a survey showed earlier this month.
Non-oil domestic exports of electronics fell 3.8 percent in
April from a year earlier. That compared with 10.4 percent
growth in March.
Manufacturing is a key driver of the city-state's exports,
but it has been underperforming regional competitors such as
South Korea and Taiwan due to fierce competition and a lack of
popular high-tech products such as smartphones.
In April, pharmaceutical exports offset a slowdown in
electronics.
Overseas shipments of pharmaceuticals gained 7.5 percent in
April from a year earlier after a 65.9 percent jump in the
previous month.
