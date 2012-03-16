(Adds details, reaction from analysts, background)

SINGAPORE, March 16 Singapore's exports recovered strongly in February, led by electronics and pharmaceuticals, providing an early sign the picture could brighten for Asia's trade-dependent economies.

The Southeast Asian city-state is seen as a bellwether for the region as its trade is three times the size of its economy.

Economists said the strong exports data announced by the government on Friday suggests Singapore's economy may grow this quarter and avoid a technical recession.

"The numbers are telling us that the pick-up in activity will be much stronger than expected, not just in trade but production as well in the coming months," said Leong Wai Ho, senior regional economist at Barclays Capital.

"The chance of a technical recession or another quarter of contraction is probably removed. Services signs look quite encouraging as well so we might be pleasantly surprised on the growth front in Q1."

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports surged 30.5 percent in February from a year earlier, helped by a recovery in electronics and a continued strong performance in pharmaceuticals. Exports had fallen 2.4 percent year-on-year in January, partly due to the early Chinese New Year holiday.

Electronics exports leapt 23.3 percent in February after a fall of 10.9 percent year-on-year in January.

Combining the data for the first two months of the year -- to strip out distortions caused by the Chinese New Year -- non-oil domestic exports rose nearly 13 percent from a year ago.

The Lunar New Year fell in January this year but in February last year.

For a graphic tracking the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports and the Singapore dollar, click on: link.reuters.com/syh27s

Singapore's domestic exports of electronics fell 13 percent last year, hurt by falling demand for semiconductors. But the chip industry is rebounding, with the SEMI book-to-bill ratio coming in at 0.95 in January -- still below parity but well above the 0.71 trough in September.

The 0.95 reading means $95 worth of orders were received by North American makers of semiconductor equipment for every $100 of products billed.

Leslie Tang, an economist at OSK-DMG in Singapore, said the stronger-than-expected trade data shows the city-state's economy could grow by more than the government's 1-3 percent forecast for 2012.

"It's a good start ... It's still too early to be conclusive about the directionality of trade and the economy though," said Tang, who is forecasting GDP growth of 4 percent.

"There are downside risks of course, such as the euro zone blowing up." (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)