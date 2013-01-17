SINGAPORE, Jan 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released December trade data on Thursday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Dec +1.8 -16.3 Nov* -0.4 -2.6 Oct* -1.2 +7.9 * revised For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - IE Singapore said non-oil domestic exports to all top 10 markets contracted in December from a year earlier. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic exports to fall 7.5 percent year-on-year but rise 6.2 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - The drop in exports was partly due to a high year-ago base when exports were boosted by a surge in rig deliveries. - Electronics exports fell 19.1 percent year-on-year in December and pharmaceutical shipments contracted 11.5 percent, IE Singapore said. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$13.19 billion ($10.78 billion) in December, down from S$14.22 billion in November. - Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. ($1 = 1.2238 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)