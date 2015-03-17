(Adds details, analyst comments)
* Feb exports -9.7 pct y/y vs -0.4 pct forecast
* Feb exports -9.4 pct m/m sadj vs -0.7 pct forecast
* NODX to China down 23 pct y/y; electronics exports down 13
pct
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 17 Singapore's exports in
February fell more than expected as momentum in the global
economy remained modest and as a slowdown in China took a heavy
toll, adding to expectations that the central bank may ease
monetary policy next month.
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slid 9.7 percent in February
from a year earlier, trade agency International Enterprise
Singapore said on Tuesday in a statement. That compared with a
0.4 percent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll, and 4.3
percent growth in January.
The disappointing performance in February was partially due
to the Lunar New Year holidays, which fell in January in 2014.
On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined
9.4 percent in February, again missing a forecast of 0.7 percent
slide.
"This is in line with other disappointing data outcomes and
continues to suggest Singapore is running at below trend
growth," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with
Westpac in Singapore.
That raises the risk of further monetary easing by the
central bank in April, Cavenagh said.
A Reuters poll taken earlier this month showed the Monetary
Authority of Singapore is expected to ease policy at its
semi-annual meeting in April to tackle a slowing economy and
inflation.
The Singapore dollar pulled back after the data,
giving up all of its earlier gains.
Non-oil domestic exports to China fell 22.7 percent in
February from a year earlier, compared to 4.5 percent growth in
January. Shipments to China were hit by falls in petrochemicals,
primary chemicals and disk media products, the trade agency
said.
Imports of the world's second-largest economy fell more than
20 percent in the first two months of the year, indicating
persistent weakness in the Asian giant - Singapore's top export
market - is hurting the city state.
Shipments to the European Union eased 2.8 percent after an
11.9 percent expansion in the previous month. Sales to the
United States gained 7.5 percent, from a 3.9 percent increase in
January.
Exports of electronics in February fell 12.5 percent from a
year earlier, after increasing 5.0 percent in January.
The sector is a key driver of Singapore exports, but it has
been lagging regional competitors such as South Korea and Taiwan
due to stiff competition and a lack of popular high-tech
products including smartphones.
Singapore's manufacturing activity contracted for the third
straight month in February with the key electronics index
shrinking for the first time in more than two years.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)