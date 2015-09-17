* Aug NODX -8.4 pct y/y vs -3.0 pct forecast
* Aug NODX -4.6 pct m/m sadj vs +0.5 pct forecast
* NODX to China, Europe shrink more; U.S. sales up
By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Singapore's exports fell more
in August than expected on a steep decline in sales to China and
Europe, adding to the prospects of a further easing by the
central bank next month to shield the economy from uneven global
growth and to shore up inflation.
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slid 8.4 percent in August
from a year earlier, trade agency International Enterprise
Singapore said in a statement on Thursday.
That compared with a 3.0 percent contraction forecast in a
Reuters poll. In July, non-oil domestic exports
eased 0.7 percent from a year earlier with shipments to the
United States, China and Europe declining.
Exports on the month fell 4.6 percent in August on a
seasonally adjusted basis, compared to a 0.5 percent rise
predicted in the survey and a 2.5 percent gain in July.
The data came ahead of the Monetary Authority Singapore's
semi-annual policy meeting in October.
Recent disappointing economic data such as July factory
output stirred concerns over a technical recession and the need
for policy easing next month. The central bank
has not published the date of the meeting yet.
"Growth is clearly undershooting. Core inflation is still
benign for now. So normally that would actually warrant an
easing in monetary policy settings, when the central bank
actually next meets in October," said Weiwen Ng, an economist
for ANZ.
The MAS' policy response, however, is also likely to be
constrained by its focus on cost pressures arising from a tight
labour market and higher debt servicing costs on rising interest
rates, Ng said.
After the disappointing exports data, the Singapore dollar
turned weaker, underperforming most other emerging
Asian currencies.
Singapore's monetary policy is focused on managing the
exchange rate rather than interest rates. Expectations for a
softer Singapore dollar can put upward pressure on local
interest rates as investors seek higher yields as compensation
for holding the weakening currency.
In January, the central bank eased its monetary policy in an
off-cycle move, but then left it unchanged in April.
The trade-dependent economy has been suffering from
deepening slowdown in major markets such as China.
Non-oil domestic exports to China - Singapore's largest
export market - fell 8.2 percent in August from a year earlier.
That compared with 1.6 percent contraction in July.
Annual sales to Europe slid 9.0 percent in August, compared
with a 1.7 percent fall in July.
Non-oil domestic exports of electronics fell 2.7 percent in
August from a year earlier. That compared with a 2.5 percent
gain in July.
"The electronics exports has fallen despite a very
supportive base from last year. That suggests that to an extent
the global impact is starting to come to Singapore now,
especially what we are seeing in China," said Vaninder Singh, an
economist for RBS.
Singh added that his current expectation is that the MAS
will reduce the slope to zero percent at its October policy
meeting.
Manufacturing is a key element of Singapore's exports, but
it has been underperforming neighbours such as South Korea and
Taiwan due to fierce competition and Singapore's lack of popular
high-tech products such as smartphones.
Activity in Singapore factories, including the important
electronics sector, shrank for a second straight month in
August, a survey showed earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Eric Meijer)