SINGAPORE, May 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released April non-oil domestic export (NODX) data on Thursday. month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Apr 13.1 8.3 Mar -16.8 -4.3 Feb* 7.1 30.3 Jan -0.5 -3.4 Dec 13.5 9.0 Nov 6.0 1.4 Oct -6.0 -16.3 Sep -9.3 -4.6 Aug 7.1 3.9 Jul -2.4 -2.9 Jun -4.1 1.0 May 7.0 7.1 Apr -3.8 -2.0 * revised data For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - The year-on-year rise in non-oil domestic exports was due primarily to pharmaceuticals, which rose 38 percent year-on-year, IE Singapore said. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent month-on-month and 6.9 percent year-on-year. - Singapore's electronics exports rose 1.0 percent in April from a year earlier, with chip exports rising 9.1 percent. - Non-oil domestic exports to the United States fell 18.6 percent from year earlier and those to the European Union fell 12.2 percent. - Non-oil domestic exports to China rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier. - Several Asian economies, including China and Taiwan, have reported weaker-than-expected trade numbers in recent weeks. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)