SINGAPORE, July 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released June trade data on Tuesday. Following are the changes in non-oil domestic export (NODX) data for June: month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Jun 6.7 6.8 May -2.0* 3.2 Apr 6.4 1.7 Mar -16.8 -4.3 Feb 7.1 30.3 Jan -0.5 -3.4 Dec 13.5 9.0 * revised data For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - The year-on-year rise in non-oil domestic exports was helped by a 24 percent rise in pharmaceutical shipments, IE Singapore said. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent year-on-year. - Singapore's electronics exports rose 1.6 percent in June from a year earlier. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.7 billion ($12.41 billion) in June compared with S$14.9 billion in May. - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union rose 17 percent from a year ago but shipments to the United States and China fell 2.0 and 3.2 percent, respectively. - Singapore's trade-dependent economy shrank 1.1 percent in the second quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, reversing a strong January-March performance. ($1 = 1.2652 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)