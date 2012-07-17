SINGAPORE, July 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
June trade data on Tuesday.
Following are the changes in non-oil domestic export (NODX)
data for June:
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Jun 6.7 6.8
May -2.0* 3.2
Apr 6.4 1.7
Mar -16.8 -4.3
Feb 7.1 30.3
Jan -0.5 -3.4
Dec 13.5 9.0
* revised data
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
CONTEXT:
- The year-on-year rise in non-oil domestic exports was
helped by a 24 percent rise in pharmaceutical shipments, IE
Singapore said.
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent
year-on-year.
- Singapore's electronics exports rose 1.6 percent in June
from a year earlier.
- Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.7 billion ($12.41
billion) in June compared with S$14.9 billion in May.
- Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union rose 17
percent from a year ago but shipments to the United States and
China fell 2.0 and 3.2 percent, respectively.
- Singapore's trade-dependent economy shrank 1.1 percent in
the second quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted
basis, reversing a strong January-March performance.
($1 = 1.2652 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)