SINGAPORE, Aug 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
July trade data on Friday.
Following are the changes in non-oil domestic export (NODX)
data for July:
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Jul -3.6 5.8
Jun 6.7 6.6*
May -2.2 3.1*
Apr 6.4 1.7
Mar -16.8 -4.3
Feb 7.1 30.3
Jan -0.5 -3.4
* revised data
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
CONTEXT:
- Electronics exports rose 2.0 percent year-on-year and
pharmaceutical shipments rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, IE
Singapore said.
- But pharmaceutical exports fell sharply month-on-month and
amounted to S$1.95 billion ($1.56 billion) in July, down from
S$2.49 billion in June.
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall
a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent month-on-month but rise 5.5
percent year-on-year.
- Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.17 billion in July
compared with S$15.72 billion in June.
- Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union fell 1.5
percent from a year earlier, while shipments to the United
States dropped 15.6 percent. Non-oil domestic exports to China
rose 8.3 percent.
- Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank less than earlier
anticipated in the second quarter, thanks to a surge in
pharmaceutical production in June, according to detailed GDP
data last week.
But the government warned of continued uncertainties and
downside risks and narrowed its 2012 growth forecast to 1.5 to
2.5 percent from an earlier 1-3 percent.
($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)