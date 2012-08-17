SINGAPORE, Aug 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released July trade data on Friday. Following are the changes in non-oil domestic export (NODX) data for July: month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Jul -3.6 5.8 Jun 6.7 6.6* May -2.2 3.1* Apr 6.4 1.7 Mar -16.8 -4.3 Feb 7.1 30.3 Jan -0.5 -3.4 * revised data For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - Electronics exports rose 2.0 percent year-on-year and pharmaceutical shipments rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, IE Singapore said. - But pharmaceutical exports fell sharply month-on-month and amounted to S$1.95 billion ($1.56 billion) in July, down from S$2.49 billion in June. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent month-on-month but rise 5.5 percent year-on-year. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.17 billion in July compared with S$15.72 billion in June. - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier, while shipments to the United States dropped 15.6 percent. Non-oil domestic exports to China rose 8.3 percent. - Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank less than earlier anticipated in the second quarter, thanks to a surge in pharmaceutical production in June, according to detailed GDP data last week. But the government warned of continued uncertainties and downside risks and narrowed its 2012 growth forecast to 1.5 to 2.5 percent from an earlier 1-3 percent. ($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)