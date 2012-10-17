SINGAPORE, Oct 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
September trade data on Wednesday.
Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Sep 1.6 -3.4
Aug -9.1 -10.7*
Jul -3.7* 5.7
Jun 6.7 6.5
May -2.2 3.1
Apr 6.4 1.7
Mar -16.8 -4.3
* revised data
CONTEXT:
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
1.4 percent year-on-year and 3.7 percent month-on-month after
seasonal adjustments.
- Electronics exports fell 16.4 percent year-on-year in
September and pharmaceutical shipments shrank 3.0 percent, IE
Singapore said.
- Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.46 billion ($11.85
billion) in September, little changed from the S$14.64 billion
in August.
- Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union,
Singapore's largest market, fell 15.7 percent from a year
earlier. Shipments to the United States, its third-biggest
market, fell 7.2 percent.
- Exports to China, Singapore's No.2 market, rose 1.8
percent in September after a 4.5 percent year-on-year
contraction in August.
- The government last week stuck to its forecast for
economic growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, despite a
larger-than-expected 1.5 percent contraction in the third
quarter.
- Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month.
($1 = 1.2208 Singapore dollars)
