SINGAPORE, Nov 16 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
October trade data on Friday.
Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Oct -1.2 7.9
Sep* 1.3 -3.6
Aug -9.1 -10.7
Jul -3.7 5.7
Jun 6.7 6.5
May -2.2 3.1
Apr 6.4 1.7
* revised data
CONTEXT:
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
3.1 percent year-on-year but fall 1.8 percent month-on-month
after seasonal adjustments.
- Electronics exports fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in
October while pharmaceutical shipments rose 2.7 percent, IE
Singapore said.
- IE Singapore said the rise in non-electronic NODX was led
by structures of ships & boats (+148.1 percent), non-monetary
gold (+108.3 percent) and electrical circuit apparatus (+37.9
percent).
- Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.18 billion ($12.40
billion) in October, up from a revised S$14.42 billion in
September.
- Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union,
Singapore's largest market, rose 8.9 percent in October from a
year earlier, following a 15.7 percent fall in September.
- Singapore earlier on Friday cut its 2012 growth outlook to
"around 1.5 percent" from an earlier 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
- Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month.
($1 = 1.2245 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)