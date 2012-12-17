SINGAPORE, Dec 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
November trade data on Monday.
Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Nov -0.3 -2.5
Oct -1.2 7.9
Sep 1.3 -3.6
Aug -9.1 -10.7
Jul -3.7 5.7
Jun 6.7 6.5
May -2.2 3.1
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
CONTEXT:
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
1.9 percent year-on-year and 3.5 percent month-on-month after
seasonal adjustments.
- Electronics exports fell 16.5 percent year-on-year in
November while pharmaceutical shipments rose 29.6 percent, IE
Singapore said.
- It also said exports of ship and boat structures, a
category that includes oil rigs, rose 109.6 percent from a year
earlier.
- Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.24 billion ($11.67
billion) in November, down from S$15.17 billion in October.
- Domestic exports of electronic products fell to S$4.70
billion in November from S$4.98 billion in October but IE
Singapore said they rose month-on-month after seasonal
adjustments.
- Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union,
Singapore's largest market, edged up 0.5 percent in November
from a year earlier, after an 8.9 percent increase in October.
- IE Singapore predicts non-oil domestic exports will grow
by 2-4 percent in 2013, after lowering the 2012 growth outlook
to 2-3 percent from 4-5 percent.
- Singapore last month cut its 2012 economic growth outlook
to "around 1.5 percent" from an earlier 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
- Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves inputs for
pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month
to month.
($1 = 1.2203 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)