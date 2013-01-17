SINGAPORE, Jan 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
December trade data on Thursday.
Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Dec +1.8 -16.3
Nov* -0.4 -2.6
Oct* -1.2 +7.9
* revised
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
CONTEXT:
- IE Singapore said non-oil domestic exports to all top 10
markets contracted in December from a year earlier.
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic
exports to fall 7.5 percent year-on-year but rise 6.2 percent
month-on-month after seasonal adjustments.
- The drop in exports was partly due to a high year-ago base
when exports were boosted by a surge in rig deliveries.
- Electronics exports fell 19.1 percent year-on-year in
December and pharmaceutical shipments contracted 11.5 percent,
IE Singapore said.
- Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$13.19 billion ($10.78
billion) in December, down from S$14.22 billion in November.
- Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves inputs for
pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month
to month.
($1 = 1.2238 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)