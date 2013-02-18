SINGAPORE, Feb 18 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
January trade data on Monday.
Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Jan -1.8 +0.5
Dec* -4.2 -16.3
Nov* +1.5 -2.6
* month on month changes were revised
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
CONTEXT:
- The rise in January non-oil domestic exports was led by
printed matter (up 499.5 pct), petrochemicals (up 28.2 pct) and
non-monetary gold (up +53.1 pct), IE Singapore said.
- January exports were aided by the Lunar New Year holiday
beginning on Feb 10 this year unlike in 2012 when it began on
Jan 23.
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic
exports to rise 3.3 percent year-on-year and 9.6 percent
month-on-month after seasonal adjustments.
- Electronics exports fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in
January, while pharmaceutical shipments contracted by 22.9
percent, IE Singapore said.
- Non-oil domestic exports to the EU fell 18.4 percent
year-on-year and 29.3 percent month-on-month after seasonal
adjustments.
- Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.15 billion ($11.43
billion)in January, up from S$13.19 billion in December.
- Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves inputs for
pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month
to month.
- Manufacturing activity in Singapore rose in January after
contracting for six consecutive months, the city-state's
Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) showed earlier in the month,
helped by an expansion in new orders.
- The electronics industry, which has been in the doldrums,
also saw a pickup in orders, although the overall PMI for the
sector remained below the 50-point level that separates
expansion from contraction.
($1 = 1.2376 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)