SINGAPORE, April 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
March trade data on Wednesday.
Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
month mth/mth change year/year
(seasonally change %
adjusted) %
Mar +8.0 -4.8
Feb -2.5* -30.6
Jan -1.8 +0.4
* revised
CONTEXT:
- Non-oil domestic exports of electronics rose to S$4.5
billion ($3.64 billion) in March from S$3.8 billion in February.
- Non-oil domestic exports of pharmaceuticals rose to S$2.3
billion from S$1.0 billion in February.
- But exports of electronics fell 17.9 pct year-on-year.
- Exports of pharmaceuticals rose 2.9 pct year-on-year,
reversing a steep 56.5 pct y/y fall in February.
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic
exports to rise 4.9 percent month-on-month after seasonal
adjustments but fall 6.3 percent year-on-year.
- The sharp drop in February non-oil domestic exports was
partly due to the Lunar New Year holiday starting on Feb. 10
this year, unlike in 2012 when it began on Jan. 23.
- Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month.
($1 = 1.2358 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)