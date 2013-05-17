SINGAPORE, May 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
April trade data on Friday.
percentage change
April March*
Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m) +1.1 +8.0
Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -1.0 -4.8
- electronics -9.0 -17.9
- pharmaceuticals -11.8 +2.9
- European Union -13.4 -16.2
- United States +4.6 -10.8
- China +6.2 +1.2
Non-oil domestic exports (S$ mln) 14,502.3 14,832.4
* revised
** seasonally adjusted
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
For consensus estimates, click on:
- Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs that can vary sharply from month to month.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)