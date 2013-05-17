SINGAPORE, May 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released April trade data on Friday. percentage change April March* Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m) +1.1 +8.0 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -1.0 -4.8 - electronics -9.0 -17.9 - pharmaceuticals -11.8 +2.9 - European Union -13.4 -16.2 - United States +4.6 -10.8 - China +6.2 +1.2 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ mln) 14,502.3 14,832.4 * revised ** seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com For consensus estimates, click on: - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)