BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
SINGAPORE, July 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released June trade data on Wednesday. percentage change June May Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m) +3.2 -1.1 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) - electronics -12.4 -13.2 - pharmaceuticals -35.4 +19.9 - European Union -33.6 -4.3 - United States -15.9 -0.8 - China +7.0 +6.2 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.33 14.20 ** seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com For consensus estimates, click on - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan
* Trading in shares of company on Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017