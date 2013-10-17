SINGAPORE, Oct 17 International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
September trade data on Thursday.
percentage change
September August**
Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) +5.7 -6.6
Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -1.2 -6.8
- electronics -5.5 -9.2
- pharmaceuticals -39.3 -34.8
- European Union -23.3 -24.7
- United States +24.9 -6.7
- China +20.5 +15.3
Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.25 13.65
Non-oil re-exports (y/y) +12.7 +14.4
Total trade (y/y) +9.0 +3.5
* m/m data is seasonally adjusted
** August non-oil domestic exports were revised slightly lower
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
For consensus estimates, click on
- A Reuters poll of economists had estimated that non-oil
exports in September would fall a median 2.8 percent from a year
earlier but rise 2.6 percent month-on-month.
- Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs that can vary sharply from month to month.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)