SINGAPORE, June 17 International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released May trade data on Monday. percentage change May April Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m) -1.1 +1.1 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -4.6 -1.0 - electronics -13.2 -9.0 - pharmaceuticals +19.9 -11.8 - European Union -4.3 -13.4 - United States -0.8 +4.6 - China +6.2 +6.2 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.2 14.5 ** seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com For consensus estimates, click on - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)