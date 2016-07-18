BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
SINGAPORE, July 18 Singapore's exports fell in June as shipments to China and Europe extended their slide, adding to growing risks for the fragile trade-dependent economy as the Brexit fallout keeps policy makers under pressure to offer more stimulus.
Non-oil domestic exports slid 2.3 percent last month from a year earlier, the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) said in a statement on Monday.
That was slightly better than the median forecast of a 3.0 percent fall in a Reuters poll.
In May, overseas shipments unexpectedly jumped 11.6 percent on-year fuelled by gold and pharmaceuticals sales.
On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports tumbled 12.9 percent in June, IE Singapore said, below a forecast 10.3 percent contraction in the survey.
