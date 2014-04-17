SINGAPORE, April 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic
exports fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier, official data
showed on Thursday, missing market expectations in the face of a
sluggish Chinese economy and slower growth in the city-state's
manufacturing.
The exports were hurt as pharmaceuticals shipments in March
fell 44.6 percent from a year earlier.
International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the
country's trade agency, released the trade data.
Percentage change
March February
Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) -8.9 +7.0
Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) -6.6 +8.9
- electronics -16.1 -3.7
- pharmaceuticals -44.6 +21.7
- European Union -27.8 +3.4
- United States -1.8 +22.3
- China +16.1 +35.5
Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 13.85 12.56
Non-oil re-exports (y/y) +18.7 +15.5
Total trade (y/y) +11.4 +9.0
* m/m data is seasonally adjusted
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg.
Forecasts for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) were centered on a
0.8 percent year-on-year dip in March, according to the median
in a Reuters poll of economists. NODX was expected to fell 1.6
percent month-on-month.
Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a
significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Eric Meijer)