SINGAPORE, May 16 Singapore's non-oil exports
rose a better-than-expected 0.9 percent in April from a year
earlier, official data showed on Friday, suggesting a pickup in
global demand which appears to have shored up domestic
manufacturing activity.
Exports were boosted by shipments to the United States and
China recording double-digit growth.
International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the
country's trade agency, released the trade data.
Percentage change
April March
Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) 9.0 -8.9
Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) 0.9 -6.6
- electronics -8.7 -16.1
- pharmaceuticals -2.0 -44.6
- European Union -10.9 -27.8
- United States +11.7 -1.8
- China +22.6 +16.0
Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.62 13.85
Non-oil re-exports (y/y) +6.6 +18.7
Total trade (y/y) +5.7 +11.4
* m/m data is seasonally adjusted
For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg.
Forecasts for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) were centered on a
3.3 percent year-on-year dip in April, according to the median
in a Reuters poll of economists. NODX was expected to rise 4.6
percent month-on-month.
Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a
significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)