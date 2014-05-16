SINGAPORE, May 16 Singapore's non-oil exports rose a better-than-expected 0.9 percent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, suggesting a pickup in global demand which appears to have shored up domestic manufacturing activity. Exports were boosted by shipments to the United States and China recording double-digit growth. International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released the trade data. Percentage change April March Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) 9.0 -8.9 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) 0.9 -6.6 - electronics -8.7 -16.1 - pharmaceuticals -2.0 -44.6 - European Union -10.9 -27.8 - United States +11.7 -1.8 - China +22.6 +16.0 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.62 13.85 Non-oil re-exports (y/y) +6.6 +18.7 Total trade (y/y) +5.7 +11.4 * m/m data is seasonally adjusted For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.gov.sg. Forecasts for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) were centered on a 3.3 percent year-on-year dip in April, according to the median in a Reuters poll of economists. NODX was expected to rise 4.6 percent month-on-month. Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that can vary sharply from month to month. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)