SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic
exports rose a better-than-expected 4.3 percent from a year
earlier, as shipments to the United States and China rebounded,
official data showed on Tuesday.
International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the
country's trade agency, released the trade data.
Percentage change
January December
Non-oil domestic exports (m/m*) 1.6 -0.2
Non-oil domestic exports (y/y) 4.3 2.3
- electronics 5.0 0.4
- pharmaceuticals 25.9 0.2
- China 4.5 -7.8
- United States 3.9 -6.8
- European Union 11.9 2.4
Non-oil domestic exports (S$ bln) 14.25 14.30
Non-oil re-exports (y/y) 12.7 8.7
Total trade (y/y) -7.2 -1.1
* m/m data is seasonally adjusted
Non-oil domestic exports were expected to rise 1.9 percent in
January from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in
a Reuters poll of economists, and to fall 1.2 percent
month-on-month.
Singapore's non-oil exports tend to be volatile because a
significant portion comprises pharmaceuticals and oil rigs that
can vary sharply from month to month.
