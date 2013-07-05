A couple sits on a boardwalk as they look at the haze shrouded skyline of Singapore late June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong

SINGAPORE Singapore will release advance GDP estimates for the second quarter of 2013 on July 12, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday, providing an early indication of how the heavy smog that enveloped the city-state in the second half of June affected economic activity.

According to a central bank survey of economic forecasters conducted before the haze from Indonesian forest fires hit Singapore and parts of Malaysia, the city-state's economy was expected to grow by 1.5 percent in the April-June quarter from a year ago.

Singapore's economy grew by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, hurt by a sharp contraction in manufacturing that has since shown some signs of recovery. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)