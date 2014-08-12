The Merlion statue is pictured in front of silhouetted buildings in Singapore's financial district at dusk May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

SINGAPORE Singapore's economy unexpectedly expanded in the second quarter from the previous three months, helped by strong growth in the financial sector, while manufacturing activity was sluggish, data showed on Tuesday.

The city-state's annualised and seasonally adjusted growth of 0.1 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, topped the 0.1 percent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll and the government's earlier estimate of a 0.8 percent decline.

The finance and insurance sector expanded at an annualised and seasonally adjusted 11.6 percent in the second quarter from the previous period. That compared with a 4.6 percent quarterly growth in January-March.

Singapore said the economy grew 2.4 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, compared to market expectations for 2.4 percent growth and the 2.1 percent expansion cited in the government's advance estimate.

The government narrowed its forecast for 2014 full-year growth to 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent from the prior forecast of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in 2014 are expected to fall 1.0-2.0 percent, trade agency International Enterprise Singapore said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday that the city-state's economy will grow 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent this year, narrowing the government's earlier forecasts.

The government has been working to reduce a politically unpopular reliance on foreign labour as part of a push to increase the economy's productivity, but the move has led to a tight labour market, putting upward pressure on wages and raising business-related costs.

Some economists have recently either downgraded or noted downside risks to their full-year growth forecasts, citing factors such as weakness in manufacturing activity and concerns about the impact of the ongoing economic restructuring.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)