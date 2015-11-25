SINGAPORE Singapore economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter thanks to a solid service sector, data showed on Wednesday, but the government softened its growth outlook for the year amid sluggish global demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose an annualised 1.9 percent in the third quarter from the prior quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.

That was far better than the government's advance estimate issued in October of 0.1 percent growth. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a flat quarter.

Frances Tan, an economist at UOB Bank, said the sharp upward revision in the third quarter did not change the outlook for modest growth.

"Downside risks remain. The key risk is still oil prices pulling prices down. And when prices remain low, central banks will continuously adopt a fairly dovish policy in order to support the economic growth," he said.

In the second quarter, GDP contracted a revised 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The city-state's service sectors grew 3.5 percent in the July-September period from the previous three months on an annualised basis with a 5.3 percent expansion in wholesale and retail trade.

"Sectors such as wholesale trade and finance & insurance are likely to continue to post modest growth, even as the manufacturing sector is expected to remain weak," the MTI said in a statement.

An uneven and sluggish global recovery has weighed on Singapore's manufacturing sector, which has been a drag on growth this year.

The GDP data showed that the manufacturing sector contracted 4.6 percent in July-September from the previous quarter.

The MTI revised its full-year growth forecast for 2015 to "close to 2.0 percent" from 2.0-2.5 percent previously.

That would make growth lower than last year's 2.9 percent and the weakest since 2009, when Singapore's economy was hit by the global financial crisis and contracted 0.6 percent.

The ministry forecast growth in 2016 of 1.0-3.0 percent.

A slowdown in China's economy and tepid global growth have softened export-reliant economies in the region including Singapore, where the economy is seen heading towards its slowest full-year growth in six years.

Against a backdrop of low inflation and weak global growth, Singapore's central bank has eased monetary policy twice this year, most recently in October.

(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Sam Holmes)