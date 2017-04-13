Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
SINGAPORE Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank 1.9 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, weighed by contractions in manufacturing and services, preliminary data showed on Thursday.
That matched the median forecast in a Reuters survey of a contraction of 1.9 percent from the previous quarter on an annualised basis. In the fourth quarter GDP had jumped 12.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.