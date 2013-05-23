(Adds April inflation, industrial production data)
* Q1 GDP +1.8 pct q/q annualised vs -1.4 pct advance
estimate
* Financial services +50.6 pct q/q as trading volumes soared
* April inflation falls to 1.5 pct y/y, lowest in over 3
years
* Central bank says domestic cost pressures to persist
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, May 23 Singapore reported data on
Thursday that showed a much better-than-expected economic
performance in the first four months of the year, helped by a
surge in financial services in the first quarter as trading in
stocks and foreign exchange soared.
The Southeast Asian city-state, whose economy is heavily
dependent on trade, manufacturing and financial services, said
gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.8 percent in
January-March on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and
annualised rate, much better than the advance estimate of a 1.4
percent contraction.
The expansion, which handily beat the forecasts of all
economists polled by Reuters, was due to a 50.6 percent
quarterly surge in finance and insurance that more than offset a
12.3 percent contraction in manufacturing.
The surprisingly positive GDP numbers were followed by data
that showed industrial production rose 4.7 percent in April from
a year ago, also beating analysts' expectations, as electronics
gained 1.1 percent and pharmaceuticals surged 48.0 percent.
Singapore, a key Asian financial centre, has been grappling
with slow growth and relatively high inflation in recent years
amid weakness in key export markets as well as tighter local
restrictions on foreign workers that have raised costs and made
it harder for successful firms to expand.
Non-oil domestic exports, a measure of the manufacturing
sector's health since Singapore exports most of what it
produces, had declined in the preceding three quarters amid
persistent weakness in global demand.
Chua Hak Bin, Southeast Asia economist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said the labour restrictions have hit Singapore
manufacturers a lot harder and there is a de-coupling between
manufacturing and services.
"Singapore's weakness has been overstated because a lot of
data that people look at is manufacturing-related... But loan
growth bottomed in the fourth quarter of last year and trading
activity is up, driven by the surge in global liquidity," he
said.
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry reiterated its
growth forecast of 1-3 percent for 2013 and said it expects the
economy to improve gradually over the course of the year, even
as a widely followed index showed China's factory activity
shrank for the first time in seven months in May.
Manufacturing accounts for about 20 percent of GDP while
financial services contribute around 12 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP shrank 1.1
percent on the quarter and 0.5 percent on-year, slightly better
than the government's advance estimates of contractions of 1.4
percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
TRADING, INFLATION
Ong Chong Tee, deputy managing director at the Monetary
Authority of Singapore, the city-state's central bank, said
during a media briefing that the "risk on" environment boosted
trading in stocks and foreign exchange during the first quarter.
"Market sentiment is positive and should therefore hold up
the sector in the near term... A lot will depend on global
markets," he said, when asked if the financial sector rebound
was sustainable.
Investment banking and wealth management also performed
better during the quarter, he added.
Singapore on Thursday also reported that headline inflation
eased to 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, the lowest in more
than three years, as falling car prices and government rebates
for service and conservancy charges kept a lid on prices.
Economists had expected inflation to ease to 3.1 percent
last month from 3.5 percent in March.
Core inflation, which excludes car prices and housing rents
which are more affected by government policies, slowed to 1.4
percent from 1.7 percent in March due to a slower rise in
service costs and a larger decline in the prices of oil-related
items.
However, the central bank said that "domestic cost pressures
are expected to persist amid continuing tightness in the labour
market, and cost pass-through to prices of consumer services
could pick up slightly".
MAS's Ong said in the briefing before the release of April
consumer price index data that monthly core inflation is likely
to edge up to 2 percent year-on-year towards the end of the
year, even as headline inflation eases.
Core inflation averaged 1.5 percent between January and
April.
MAS said on April 30 that headline inflation could average
below 3 percent for the rest of 2013, easing to levels last seen
three years ago as the recent fall in oil prices and government
measures to rein in car prices take effect.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar
and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)