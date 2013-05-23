(Adds April inflation, industrial production data)

* Q1 GDP +1.8 pct q/q annualised vs -1.4 pct advance estimate

* Financial services +50.6 pct q/q as trading volumes soared

* April inflation falls to 1.5 pct y/y, lowest in over 3 years

* Central bank says domestic cost pressures to persist

By Kevin Lim

SINGAPORE, May 23 Singapore reported data on Thursday that showed a much better-than-expected economic performance in the first four months of the year, helped by a surge in financial services in the first quarter as trading in stocks and foreign exchange soared.

The Southeast Asian city-state, whose economy is heavily dependent on trade, manufacturing and financial services, said gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.8 percent in January-March on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised rate, much better than the advance estimate of a 1.4 percent contraction.

The expansion, which handily beat the forecasts of all economists polled by Reuters, was due to a 50.6 percent quarterly surge in finance and insurance that more than offset a 12.3 percent contraction in manufacturing.

The surprisingly positive GDP numbers were followed by data that showed industrial production rose 4.7 percent in April from a year ago, also beating analysts' expectations, as electronics gained 1.1 percent and pharmaceuticals surged 48.0 percent.

Singapore, a key Asian financial centre, has been grappling with slow growth and relatively high inflation in recent years amid weakness in key export markets as well as tighter local restrictions on foreign workers that have raised costs and made it harder for successful firms to expand.

Non-oil domestic exports, a measure of the manufacturing sector's health since Singapore exports most of what it produces, had declined in the preceding three quarters amid persistent weakness in global demand.

Chua Hak Bin, Southeast Asia economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said the labour restrictions have hit Singapore manufacturers a lot harder and there is a de-coupling between manufacturing and services.

"Singapore's weakness has been overstated because a lot of data that people look at is manufacturing-related... But loan growth bottomed in the fourth quarter of last year and trading activity is up, driven by the surge in global liquidity," he said.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry reiterated its growth forecast of 1-3 percent for 2013 and said it expects the economy to improve gradually over the course of the year, even as a widely followed index showed China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May.

Manufacturing accounts for about 20 percent of GDP while financial services contribute around 12 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP shrank 1.1 percent on the quarter and 0.5 percent on-year, slightly better than the government's advance estimates of contractions of 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

TRADING, INFLATION

Ong Chong Tee, deputy managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state's central bank, said during a media briefing that the "risk on" environment boosted trading in stocks and foreign exchange during the first quarter.

"Market sentiment is positive and should therefore hold up the sector in the near term... A lot will depend on global markets," he said, when asked if the financial sector rebound was sustainable.

Investment banking and wealth management also performed better during the quarter, he added.

Singapore on Thursday also reported that headline inflation eased to 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, the lowest in more than three years, as falling car prices and government rebates for service and conservancy charges kept a lid on prices.

Economists had expected inflation to ease to 3.1 percent last month from 3.5 percent in March.

Core inflation, which excludes car prices and housing rents which are more affected by government policies, slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.7 percent in March due to a slower rise in service costs and a larger decline in the prices of oil-related items.

However, the central bank said that "domestic cost pressures are expected to persist amid continuing tightness in the labour market, and cost pass-through to prices of consumer services could pick up slightly".

MAS's Ong said in the briefing before the release of April consumer price index data that monthly core inflation is likely to edge up to 2 percent year-on-year towards the end of the year, even as headline inflation eases.

Core inflation averaged 1.5 percent between January and April.

MAS said on April 30 that headline inflation could average below 3 percent for the rest of 2013, easing to levels last seen three years ago as the recent fall in oil prices and government measures to rein in car prices take effect. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)