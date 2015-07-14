* Q2 GDP -4.6 pct q/q annualised vs +0.8 pct f'cast
* Q2 GDP +1.7 pct y/y vs +2.4 pct f'cast
* Manufacturing -14.0 pct q/q annualised, services -2.6 pct
q/q
* Poor GDP stokes talk of monetary easing
By Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 14 Singapore's economy
contracted in the second quarter as sluggish global demand and
government restrictions on foreign labour knocked the
manufacturing sector, raising the prospect of further monetary
easing later this year.
The trade-reliant economy's currency crumbled to a one-month
low with at least one analyst warning that the grim data raised
the risk of a technical recession.
Gross domestic product shrank 4.6 percent in the second
quarter from the previous three months on an annualised and
seasonally adjusted basis, pressured by the manufacturing sector
contracting 14 percent on quarter, advance estimates from the
Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Tuesday.
"We cannot rule out a technical recession," said Hak Bin
Chua, economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, who along with
a few other analysts expects the government to downgrade its
full-year 2-4 percent growth forecast.
The second quarter slump was in sharp contrast to a revised
4.2 percent expansion clocked in the first quarter and the 0.8
percent growth picked in a Reuters poll.
Some economists said the poor GDP reading could stoke
expectations for the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease its
exchange-rate based monetary policy at its October policy
review, especially after annual core inflation hit a five-year
low of 0.1 percent in May.
"With an already weak inflation backdrop, a little bit of
MAS easing expectation may creep back into the market," said
Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist for Westpac.
The Singapore dollar slumped to a one-month low of
to 1.3622 versus the U.S. dollar soon after the GDP report, its
lowest level since June 8.
MANUFACTURING WOES
Singapore's manufacturing sector took the brunt of the
downturn in the second quarter, driven by a fall in output in
the biomedical and transport engineering clusters.
Erratic global demand led by a slowdown in China - a major
market for Singapore - and a years-long government policy
restricting foreign workers have hurt private investment and
business expansion, analysts say.
Indeed, the services sector also shrank 2.6 percent
on-quarter, in a rare contraction for the sector.
"The labour crunch is really inhibiting companies' ability
to grow, their ability to take on new orders," said Irvin Seah,
senior economist for DBS Bank.
Besides the obvious risks from Greece's debt crisis, weak
growth in China and neighbouring Indonesia and Thailand could
further undermine the city state's economy.
Seah sees risks of core inflation turning negative in the
next few months.
"That, on top of this poor growth performance, will exert
pressure for the MAS to consider further easing in their
monetary policy."
