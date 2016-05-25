SINGAPORE May 25 Singapore economy barely grew
in the first quarter as services sector activity shrank, and the
outlook for the trade-dependent city state remained weak amid
slack global demand.
The economy expanded 0.2 percent in January-March period
from the previous three months on an annualised basis, the
Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The government in April initially estimated that the
city-state's economy stalled in the first quarter, and on the
same day the central bank unexpected eased monetary policy to
stoke momentum to a fragile recovery.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey last week also
predicted the city-state's economy failed to grow in the
January-March quarter.
Singapore economy grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter from
a year earlier, meeting the government initial estimates and
economists' forecast of a 1.8 percent expansion.
