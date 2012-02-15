(Adds analyst comments, details)
SINGAPORE Feb 15 The number of private
homes sold in Singapore soared to a 14-month high in January,
indicating housing demand remained buoyant and that the
government may have to introduce more measures to cool the
market.
Private home sales in January, including executive
condominiums more than tripled to 2,077 units, compared to 670
units sold in December, data from the Urban Redevelopment
Authority showed on Wednesday.
This was despite new measures introduced in December that
included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent
residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of
the property value.
Excluding executive condominiums, a category of apartments
reserved primarily for Singaporeans, 1,872 homes were sold in
January -- the highest since November 2010 and up from 632 in
December.
"Evidently the ABSD (additional buyer's stamp duty) in
December were ineffective in reining in demand for mass market
properties. Hence, more cooling measures may be introduced,"
Royal Bank of Scotland said in a report.
The sharp rebound in home sales in January was mainly due to
several large mass market developments that attracted buyers,
analysts said.
The best-selling project, the Watertown in northeastern
Singapore, sold 770 units. Watertown's developer is a joint
venture that includes Far East Organization and Frasers
Centrepoint, the property arm of conglomerate Fraser and Neave
Ltd.
"Analysis of January's sales data highlights the existing
residual demand, especially for mass market projects, as
Singaporean buyers continue to purchase new homes as they are
launched," said Chua Yang Liang, head of research for Southeast
Asia at Jones Lang LaSalle.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok and Kevin Lim)