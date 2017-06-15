Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
SINGAPORE Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers fell in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Developers sold 1,024 units in May, down 34.3 percent from the revised 1,558 units in April and 3.2 percent from the 1,058 units sold in May 2016, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.
This comes after April sales of private homes by developers in Singapore more than doubled from a year earlier.
TOKYO Asian shares flatlined on Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain, while crude oil prices pulled away from this week's 10-month lows.