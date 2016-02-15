* Private home sales in Jan fall 14.4 pct

* Developers sell 322 private homes in Jan (Adds milestone, analyst comment)

SINGAPORE Feb 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 14.4 percent in January compared with a year earlier to their lowest in a year, government data showed on Monday, as real estate companies launched fewer units during the month.

Developers sold 322 units in January, the lowest since December 2014, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. Sales fell 16.1 percent from the 384 units sold in December.

The sales were also the lowest for the month of January since 2009, according to Christine Li, director of research at consultancy Cushman & Wakefield in Singapore.

"Developers probably focused on just clearing the existing stock because of the cautious market sentiment," she said.

In addition to the ongoing property cooling measures, analysts said this year's volatile financial markets could have also made buyers more cautious.

Since 2009, the government has introduced several rounds of measures to cool the rising market, including higher stamp duties and tougher mortgage conditions. The measures have pushed down prices of private homes for nine straight quarters, and appear to be flushing out speculators.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Anand Basu)